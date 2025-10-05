Previous
Autumn colors on the M5 by busylady
Photo 3910

Autumn colors on the M5

We're off on holiday again. This time to Northern Spain via overnight ferry. Driving by the Autumn trees in the sunshine was a good start to the trip
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1071% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful autumn shot.
October 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and great reflections on your car-bonnet !
October 5th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal colours - hope the weathers a lot warmer than here!
October 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
How lovely!
October 5th, 2025  
Richard Lewis ace
Have a great time
October 5th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Happy holidays!
October 5th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely autumn colours - Enjoy the break
October 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact