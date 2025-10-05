Sign up
Previous
Photo 3910
Autumn colors on the M5
We're off on holiday again. This time to Northern Spain via overnight ferry. Driving by the Autumn trees in the sunshine was a good start to the trip
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
7
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
road
,
reflection
,
trees
,
autumn
,
m5
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful autumn shot.
October 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and great reflections on your car-bonnet !
October 5th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal colours - hope the weathers a lot warmer than here!
October 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
How lovely!
October 5th, 2025
Richard Lewis
ace
Have a great time
October 5th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Happy holidays!
October 5th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely autumn colours - Enjoy the break
October 5th, 2025
