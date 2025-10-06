Sign up
Photo 3911
First impressions
After a delay exiting the ferry, we arrived at our destination about 6pm. We're staying in a converted monastery, one of the Paradors of Spain. A beautiful historic building, with all the history preserved.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Tags
spain
,
monastery
,
parador
Mags
ace
A beautiful building! I like the golden stonework.
October 6th, 2025
