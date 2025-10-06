Previous
First impressions by busylady
First impressions

After a delay exiting the ferry, we arrived at our destination about 6pm. We're staying in a converted monastery, one of the Paradors of Spain. A beautiful historic building, with all the history preserved.
Judith Johnson

Mags ace
A beautiful building! I like the golden stonework.
October 6th, 2025  
