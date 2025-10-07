Previous
The Roman Bridge by busylady
Photo 3912

The Roman Bridge

I'm not very good at selfies so someone offered to take this for us. We loved this beautiful old bridge, although it's not actually Roman, as it was built in the 14th century!
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1071% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact