The mocking figure by busylady
We did a tour or the monastery church this morning. Sadly it was in Spanish, although we managed to obtain an English text via a QR code about half way through. This figure is below the organ and is said to be mocking the stonemasons!!
Judith Johnson

Beverley ace
Ooo interesting… great capture
October 10th, 2025  
Michelle
Funny looking figure, it's good you managed to find the English text
October 10th, 2025  
