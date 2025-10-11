Previous
Lake Narcea by busylady
Photo 3916

Lake Narcea

The river Narcea flows into this beautiful lake where we stopped for coffee. We have just arrived at our next stop, right up in the Picos de Europa. More photos later.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Mags ace
So peaceful and pristine.
October 11th, 2025  
