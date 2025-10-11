Sign up
Previous
Photo 3916
Lake Narcea
The river Narcea flows into this beautiful lake where we stopped for coffee. We have just arrived at our next stop, right up in the Picos de Europa. More photos later.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
lake
,
spain
,
picos-de-europa
,
narcea
Mags
ace
So peaceful and pristine.
October 11th, 2025
