Leaving the harbour by busylady
Photo 3918

Leaving the harbour

We're on our way home, and the sun is still shining. The yacht provided an interesting foreground
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Beautiful
October 13th, 2025  
Now that’s a sailing ship! Caught perfectly! I have so enjoyed your visit to Spain, thank you for sharing.
October 13th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture, shame to live the sun behind!
October 13th, 2025  
Lovely capture! The wind has definitely been caught in the front sail.
October 13th, 2025  
Lovely shot ! the sailing boat really pops ! Safe journey home !
October 13th, 2025  
