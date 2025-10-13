Sign up
Previous
Photo 3918
Leaving the harbour
We're on our way home, and the sun is still shining. The yacht provided an interesting foreground
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
5
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
13th October 2025 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
yacht
,
spain
,
santander
,
bay-of-biscay
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 13th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Now that’s a sailing ship! Caught perfectly! I have so enjoyed your visit to Spain, thank you for sharing.
October 13th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture, shame to live the sun behind!
October 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! The wind has definitely been caught in the front sail.
October 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot ! the sailing boat really pops ! Safe journey home !
October 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
