Full frame hot lips by busylady
Photo 3921

Full frame hot lips

When we arrived back from our holiday we were greeted with our Salvia hot lips absolutely covered in flowers. Even Peter remarked on howxgood it looked!
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Phil Howcroft ace
it is a plant that keeps on giving , all summer it flowers .

We cut ours back last week as it had grown so much in a year !
October 17th, 2025  
