Photo 3921
Full frame hot lips
When we arrived back from our holiday we were greeted with our Salvia hot lips absolutely covered in flowers. Even Peter remarked on howxgood it looked!
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
17th October 2025 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
salvia
,
hot-lips
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is a plant that keeps on giving , all summer it flowers .
We cut ours back last week as it had grown so much in a year !
October 17th, 2025
We cut ours back last week as it had grown so much in a year !