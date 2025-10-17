Previous
Garden funghi by busylady
Garden funghi

I've has a really busy day today, so just time to look for something in the garden. I was most surprised to find this clump of funghi growing in one of the borders, surrounded by geranium leaves
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Annie-Sue ace
Nice form - though not really wanted!
October 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
must be damp in the corner as they seem to like damp !
October 17th, 2025  
