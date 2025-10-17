Sign up
Previous
Photo 3922
Garden funghi
I've has a really busy day today, so just time to look for something in the garden. I was most surprised to find this clump of funghi growing in one of the borders, surrounded by geranium leaves
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4284
photos
138
followers
196
following
1074% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
17th October 2025 6:03pm
Tags
leaves
,
garden
,
funghi
Annie-Sue
ace
Nice form - though not really wanted!
October 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
must be damp in the corner as they seem to like damp !
October 17th, 2025
