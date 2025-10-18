Sign up
Photo 3923
Autumn leaves
I called in at the park to look for some Autumn colour. It was disappointing, as many trees were still green. However, I liked this view taken from low down.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Views
10
Comments
5
5
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
18th October 2025 3:59pm
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
park
,
autumn
Liz Gooster
ace
Lovely carpet of autumn colours 🍂
October 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
You chose a great pov… brilliant capture of the colours of the branches changing colour.
October 18th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely fall capture and I like your pov.
October 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful carpet and capture.
October 18th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely pov and carpet of autumn leaves
October 18th, 2025
