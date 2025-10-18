Previous
Autumn leaves by busylady
Autumn leaves

I called in at the park to look for some Autumn colour. It was disappointing, as many trees were still green. However, I liked this view taken from low down.
Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Liz Gooster ace
Lovely carpet of autumn colours 🍂
October 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
You chose a great pov… brilliant capture of the colours of the branches changing colour.
October 18th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely fall capture and I like your pov.
October 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful carpet and capture.
October 18th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely pov and carpet of autumn leaves
October 18th, 2025  
