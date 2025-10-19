Previous
Reflective by busylady
Reflective

Taken yesterday at the park, but reflecting today's grey and damp weather.
3 Good things - 1) A joyful church anniversary today with one of our former ministers.
2) Celebrating 97 years since the church was built
3) A peaceful afternoon
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and reflections.
October 19th, 2025  
