Fallen leaves by busylady
Photo 3925

Fallen leaves

Crossing the grass to get to the car park, I spotted some beautiful leaves. A real Autumn display on the ground.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful, till they become sodden and quite slippy in this wet weather !
October 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love this, Judith! Beautiful leaves, indeed, and great frame-filler!
October 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous patterns & colours… brilliant shot
October 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2025  
