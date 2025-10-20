Sign up
Previous
Photo 3925
Fallen leaves
Crossing the grass to get to the car park, I spotted some beautiful leaves. A real Autumn display on the ground.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
4
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4287
photos
138
followers
196
following
1075% complete
View this month »
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
20th October 2025 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful, till they become sodden and quite slippy in this wet weather !
October 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love this, Judith! Beautiful leaves, indeed, and great frame-filler!
October 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous patterns & colours… brilliant shot
October 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2025
