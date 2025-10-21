Sign up
Previous
Photo 3926
Late afternoon sun
Taken in the supermarket car park! You can just see the tops of the shopping trolleys at the bottom of the picture.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
6
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4288
photos
138
followers
196
following
1075% complete
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
3926
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
21st October 2025 5:30pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
carpark
,
autumn
,
sunshine
,
ash
Rob Z
ace
Wow - fab colours and lighting.
October 21st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
October 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
October 21st, 2025
Alli W
Beautiful!
October 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
October 21st, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
October 21st, 2025
365 Project
close