Late afternoon sun by busylady
Photo 3926

Late afternoon sun

Taken in the supermarket car park! You can just see the tops of the shopping trolleys at the bottom of the picture.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Rob Z ace
Wow - fab colours and lighting.
October 21st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
October 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
October 21st, 2025  
Alli W
Beautiful!
October 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
October 21st, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
October 21st, 2025  
