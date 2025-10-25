Don't drive along here!

Previous
Another one for my U3A 'balls' or spheres challenge. Please let me know what you think. I can't take this one again though, as I took it on holiday in Spain. These balls were to prevent people from driving along aong this narrow street.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

ace
william wooderson ace
Well I guess you could try but you'd risk wrecking the undercarriage of your car!!
October 25th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Ouch.... could do a bit of damage!!
October 25th, 2025  
