Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3930
Don't drive along here!
Another one for my U3A 'balls' or spheres challenge. Please let me know what you think. I can't take this one again though, as I took it on holiday in Spain. These balls were to prevent people from driving along aong this narrow street.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4292
photos
138
followers
196
following
1076% complete
View this month »
3923
3924
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
9th October 2025 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
spain
,
concrete-balls
william wooderson
ace
Well I guess you could try but you'd risk wrecking the undercarriage of your car!!
October 25th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
Ouch.... could do a bit of damage!!
October 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close