Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3931
Derelict church
The pretty village of Espinama contains this derelict church. We were able to enter via an open door. Apparently the village ran out of money after the roof was replaced. Such a shame.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4293
photos
138
followers
196
following
1076% complete
View this month »
3924
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
12th October 2025 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
derelict
,
spain
,
espinada
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close