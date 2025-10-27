Previous
Happiness is making flapjack by busylady
Happiness is making flapjack

It's half term week and we've been looking after Monty today. He has always loved baking, so we made flapjack, perfect pre-Halloween food. He also helped me to carve out my pumpkin and enjoyed putting a tea-light inside.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Margaret Brown ace
A happy lad, lovely capture, we have had our two today, I’m wacked after a day of modeling and bracelet making.
October 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
He looks happy & this is a lovely shot!
October 27th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I remember Monty loves cooking….he's enjoying making flapjack. You are an except grandparent!
October 27th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
great fun!
October 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot with Monty enjoying making his flapjacks ! With the pumpkin already carved ready for halloween ! - fav
October 27th, 2025  
