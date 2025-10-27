Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3932
Happiness is making flapjack
It's half term week and we've been looking after Monty today. He has always loved baking, so we made flapjack, perfect pre-Halloween food. He also helped me to carve out my pumpkin and enjoyed putting a tea-light inside.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4294
photos
138
followers
196
following
1077% complete
View this month »
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
27th October 2025 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
halloween
,
pumpkin
,
baking
,
grandson
,
flapjack
Margaret Brown
ace
A happy lad, lovely capture, we have had our two today, I’m wacked after a day of modeling and bracelet making.
October 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
He looks happy & this is a lovely shot!
October 27th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I remember Monty loves cooking….he's enjoying making flapjack. You are an except grandparent!
October 27th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
great fun!
October 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot with Monty enjoying making his flapjacks ! With the pumpkin already carved ready for halloween ! - fav
October 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close