Previous
Photo 3933
The tree
I pass this tree on my way to collect the paper every morning. Today, the sun was lighting up the leaves and was calling out for a picture
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
colours
,
orange
,
autumn
Hazel
ace
I really like the feeling of 'flow' of the leaves through the composition!
October 28th, 2025
Tim L
ace
Fantastic autumn colour
October 28th, 2025
