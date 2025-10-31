Previous
Three scary monsters by busylady
Photo 3936

Three scary monsters

My three Grandsons dressed up for Halloween, but not really scary as they're all smiling! Not my photo either, as this was sent by my daughter.
We've had quite a few callers this year. It's always fun to see all the costumes.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details

