Photo 3937
Autumn in all its glory
This tree is at the bottom of our road, so I see it often. I found time to stop and take a picture today and it doesn't disappoint. I call it the Tree of Life, but I don't know the correct name
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
tree
red
leaves
autumn
carol white
ace
Lovely autumn colours. Fav 😊
November 1st, 2025
