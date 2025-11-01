Previous
Autumn in all its glory by busylady
Autumn in all its glory

This tree is at the bottom of our road, so I see it often. I found time to stop and take a picture today and it doesn't disappoint. I call it the Tree of Life, but I don't know the correct name
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
carol white ace
Lovely autumn colours. Fav 😊
November 1st, 2025  
