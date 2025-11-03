Sign up
Previous
Photo 3938
Fallen leaves
I popped out this afternoon just as the sun was beginning to set. The leaves on this tree won't last much longer, as it's been windy today, so a good chance to catch a picture.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
sunset
leaves
autumn
sycamore
Dianne
ace
What a fabulous tree.
November 3rd, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Glorious colour and capture
November 3rd, 2025
