Previous
Fallen leaves by busylady
Photo 3938

Fallen leaves

I popped out this afternoon just as the sun was beginning to set. The leaves on this tree won't last much longer, as it's been windy today, so a good chance to catch a picture.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
What a fabulous tree.
November 3rd, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Glorious colour and capture
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact