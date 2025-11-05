Previous
Pillar box poppies by busylady
Photo 3940

Pillar box poppies

This post box topper in our high street has been created to represent the armed forces. We also have displays of poppies throughout the town on bridges and railings.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
