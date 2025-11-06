Previous
Remembrance day flowers by busylady
Photo 3941

Remembrance day flowers

It was my turn to do the flowers at church today, and also to remember my Dad's birthday which would have been on the 12th November. I used some artificial poppies and also some red roses.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.
Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful display. Fav.
November 6th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 6th, 2025  
Hazel ace
A beautiful scene and arrangement!
November 6th, 2025  
