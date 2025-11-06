Sign up
Previous
Photo 3941
Remembrance day flowers
It was my turn to do the flowers at church today, and also to remember my Dad's birthday which would have been on the 12th November. I used some artificial poppies and also some red roses.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Views
14
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
6th November 2025 1:49pm
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
remembrance
,
poppies
Sue Cooper
ace
A wonderful display. Fav.
November 6th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 6th, 2025
Hazel
ace
A beautiful scene and arrangement!
November 6th, 2025
