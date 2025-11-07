Previous
Autumn across the river by busylady
Photo 3942

Autumn across the river

We had to pick up our daughter's car this afternoon, as she is nursing the after effects of a dislocated thumb, and can't drive. We stopped off at this beauty spot overlooking the river on the way.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful scenery… wonderful colours of autumn with lovely reflections
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact