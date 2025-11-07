Sign up
Photo 3942
Autumn across the river
We had to pick up our daughter's car this afternoon, as she is nursing the after effects of a dislocated thumb, and can't drive. We stopped off at this beauty spot overlooking the river on the way.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
7th November 2025 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
river
,
autumn
,
great-ouse
Beverley
Beautiful scenery… wonderful colours of autumn with lovely reflections
November 7th, 2025
