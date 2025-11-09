Previous
Remembrance Sunday by busylady
Remembrance Sunday

St Neots town council has done a good job of decorating the town to remember the fallen. This is just one of the knitted poppy displays, this one on the bridge overlooking river.
Judith Johnson

Mags ace
Lovely capture and somber reminder.
November 9th, 2025  
