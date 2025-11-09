Sign up
Photo 3944
Remembrance Sunday
St Neots town council has done a good job of decorating the town to remember the fallen. This is just one of the knitted poppy displays, this one on the bridge overlooking river.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
poppies
,
cambridgeshire
,
st-neots
Mags
ace
Lovely capture and somber reminder.
November 9th, 2025
