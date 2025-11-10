Previous
We visited these lovely beech woods with our U3A photography goup today. The weather was a little wet but it didn't spoil the beauty as we walked through the woods. I took so many photos it was difficult to pick just one!
Judith Johnson

busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful and so Autumnal !
November 10th, 2025  
Dianne
This is so gorgeous!
November 10th, 2025  
Dorothy
Love this too!
November 10th, 2025  
Sue Cooper
This is just fabulous. Huge fav.
November 10th, 2025  
Margaret Brown
How glorious
November 10th, 2025  
