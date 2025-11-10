Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3945
Beechwood
We visited these lovely beech woods with our U3A photography goup today. The weather was a little wet but it didn't spoil the beauty as we walked through the woods. I took so many photos it was difficult to pick just one!
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4308
photos
138
followers
196
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
Latest from all albums
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
286
3945
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
10th November 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
cambridge
,
beechwoods
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and so Autumnal !
November 10th, 2025
Dianne
ace
This is so gorgeous!
November 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love this too!
November 10th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
This is just fabulous. Huge fav.
November 10th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
How glorious
November 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close