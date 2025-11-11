More from Beechwood

Sign up
Photo 3946
The dogs were having 'zoomies' and chasing each other through the trees, but they finally settled down so I managed to get a photo. The other one is hiding behind the trees just left of the labrador.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
6
3
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
dog
trees
autumn
labrador
cambridge
beech
beechwood
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture… beautiful scenery…happy dogs…
November 11th, 2025
carol white
ace
Beautiful autumn colours and dog. Fav 😊
November 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and fur baby!
November 11th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
seasonally coloured dogs!
November 11th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful capture of the Autumnal trees and the happy doggie!
November 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
November 11th, 2025
