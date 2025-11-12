Sign up
Previous
Photo 3947
Last rose of summer
Some rain overnight, so raindrops on the last remaining rose this morning. It would have been my dad's birthday today, he loved his garden
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
garden
,
raindrops
Chris Cook
ace
It looks beautiful.
November 12th, 2025
