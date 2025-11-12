Previous
Last rose of summer by busylady
Photo 3947

Last rose of summer

Some rain overnight, so raindrops on the last remaining rose this morning. It would have been my dad's birthday today, he loved his garden
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Chris Cook ace
It looks beautiful.
November 12th, 2025  
