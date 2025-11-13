Sign up
Previous
Photo 3948
Berries in the sun
I pass this tree every day on my way to collect the paper, but I have no idea what it is. It looked so pretty in the sunshine today
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
4
3
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4311
photos
138
followers
196
following
1081% complete
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
3942
3943
3944
286
3945
3946
3947
3948
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
13th November 2025 3:09pm
tree
leaves
berries
sunshine
Sue Cooper
ace
A wonderful mix of autumn colours. Fav.
November 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such pretty colors.
November 13th, 2025
Tim L
ace
A colour cascade !
November 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
November 13th, 2025
