Previous
Berries in the sun by busylady
Photo 3948

Berries in the sun

I pass this tree every day on my way to collect the paper, but I have no idea what it is. It looked so pretty in the sunshine today
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1081% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful mix of autumn colours. Fav.
November 13th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty colors.
November 13th, 2025  
Tim L ace
A colour cascade !
November 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact