Photo 3951
Daphne's garden
I've posted Daphne's garden before, but not this view. She has some beautiful statues, including this lovely little girl. Daphne has recently published her biography, an inspiring story of her amazing life
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Judith Johnson
@busylady
Tags
autumn
garden
statue
Fisher Family
It is a beautiful garden - fav!
Ian
November 16th, 2025
william wooderson
I'm inspired to read her book! Can I buy it online?
November 16th, 2025
