Previous
Photo 3952
Hen Brook
I had to call in to the opticians this afternoon, so I took the opportunity to walk over the nearby bridge across Hen Brook. It's been a beautiful sunny day, first for a while
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
4
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
17th November 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
sunny
,
houses
,
uk
,
brook
,
cambridgeshire
,
st-neots
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely sunlit day - it could well be Spring !!! The temperatures have been certainly much cooler here today
November 17th, 2025
xbm
ace
Where is Hen Brook please Judith?
November 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a beautiful break from the rain, we've had 7 inch. In four days and still raining. You now the song it never rains in California
November 17th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
@g3xbm
So sorry, it's in St Neots in Cambridgeshire, UK
November 17th, 2025
