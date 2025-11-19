Previous
Taking the dog for a walk by busylady
Photo 3954

Taking the dog for a walk

We're shopping in Cambridge this afternoon, so as usual there are plenty of bikes about. These two made me smile. Just a quick snap as they passed by the round church. We're looking forward to a talk by Alice Roberts this evening.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Dianne ace
Cute! It’s a big dog to have to balance on the front of the bike. And no helmets - they’re compulsory in NZ.
November 19th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I agree with @dide that could be a tad wobbly & not good only wearing caps…….look like they are enjoying themselves though & I'm sure the dog is!
November 19th, 2025  
