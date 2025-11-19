Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3954
Taking the dog for a walk
We're shopping in Cambridge this afternoon, so as usual there are plenty of bikes about. These two made me smile. Just a quick snap as they passed by the round church. We're looking forward to a talk by Alice Roberts this evening.
.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4317
photos
138
followers
196
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
19th November 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
bikes
,
cambridge
,
round-church
Dianne
ace
Cute! It’s a big dog to have to balance on the front of the bike. And no helmets - they’re compulsory in NZ.
November 19th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I agree with
@dide
that could be a tad wobbly & not good only wearing caps…….look like they are enjoying themselves though & I'm sure the dog is!
November 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close