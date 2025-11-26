Sign up
The Giggling Squid
Now a smart Thai restaurant, but formerly known as the Old Library on Wheeler Street. Before the Thai restaurant took over it was Jamies Italian. It's good to see these old buildings being smartly repurposed
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Pat
Gosh, such an impressive looking building!
Beautifully captured too with that curved ceiling.
November 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That really is a beautiful building! Perfect for a food venue!
November 26th, 2025
