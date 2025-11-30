Previous
Sycamore tree sunset by busylady
Photo 3964

Sycamore tree sunset

This tree last featured on Nov 3rd, when it was losing its leaves. The tree comes to my rescue when I don't have anything else to post! The tree is just around the corner at the bottom of a grassy area.
Thanks for all your lovely comments on Ann's quilt yesterday. It turns out it wasn't Ann's quilt after all but her mother's. Ann's daughter was at church this morning and she told me that she recognised the fabrics as being her Nan's. I returned some of the papers, still in the back of the quilt, and some date back to 1985. What an interesting story.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Jennifer ace
lovely capture and tones
November 30th, 2025  
