Previous
Photo 3965
Waiting for dinner
It was our U3A photography group Christmas Dinner today at the local garden.centre. A great crowd of people, and Margaret has such a lovely smile.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st December 2025 12:53pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
dinner
,
u3a
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture …lovely smile. A fabulous fun Christmas dinner with friends
December 1st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Lovely that she properly engaged with you - and all of us! :-)
December 1st, 2025
