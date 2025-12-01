Previous
Waiting for dinner by busylady
Waiting for dinner

It was our U3A photography group Christmas Dinner today at the local garden.centre. A great crowd of people, and Margaret has such a lovely smile.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1086% complete

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture …lovely smile. A fabulous fun Christmas dinner with friends
December 1st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Lovely that she properly engaged with you - and all of us! :-)
December 1st, 2025  
