Shirt quilt by busylady
Photo 3966

Shirt quilt

Finished at last. I've been saving Peter's worn out shirts for a long time and finally got round to making something with them. Other projects have come and gone, but now that this one is finished I'm very pleased with it.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks great
December 3rd, 2025  
