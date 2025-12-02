Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3966
Shirt quilt
Finished at last. I've been saving Peter's worn out shirts for a long time and finally got round to making something with them. Other projects have come and gone, but now that this one is finished I'm very pleased with it.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4329
photos
138
followers
196
following
1086% complete
View this month »
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
2nd December 2025 10:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shirt
,
quilt
,
patchwork
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks great
December 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close