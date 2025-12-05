Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3969
The Advent ring
Advent candles are known by different names. This year, in the Methodist Church they are known as Hope, Love, Joy and Peace. This Sunday we light the candle of Love.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4332
photos
138
followers
196
following
1087% complete
View this month »
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
5th December 2025 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ring
,
candles
,
advent
KV
ace
I didn’t realize that the candles were named… nice shot.
December 5th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is a lovely display Judith , are you going to do a photo for each candle lighting ?
December 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful celebration
December 5th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
@phil_howcroft
No, probably not. This was taken tonight while I was at choir practice. Both the first and second candles will be lit on Sunday.
December 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely
December 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely candles and arrangement.
December 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close