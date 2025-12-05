Previous
The Advent ring by busylady
The Advent ring

Advent candles are known by different names. This year, in the Methodist Church they are known as Hope, Love, Joy and Peace. This Sunday we light the candle of Love.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Judith Johnson

I didn’t realize that the candles were named… nice shot.
December 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
it is a lovely display Judith , are you going to do a photo for each candle lighting ?
December 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful celebration
December 5th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
@phil_howcroft No, probably not. This was taken tonight while I was at choir practice. Both the first and second candles will be lit on Sunday.
December 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely
December 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely candles and arrangement.
December 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 6th, 2025  
