Raindrops on .......? by busylady
Photo 3970

Raindrops on .......?

I've forgotten the name of this plant, but the raindrops looked pretty. It's been a wet and gloomy day, but I've been watching the snooker this afternoon, while writing the Christmas cards. Roast lamb for dinner later.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
December 7th, 2025  
xbm ace
It's been miserable over here on the other side of Cambridge. Sorry but I cannot tell you the name!
December 7th, 2025  
