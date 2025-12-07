Sign up
Previous
Photo 3970
Raindrops on .......?
I've forgotten the name of this plant, but the raindrops looked pretty. It's been a wet and gloomy day, but I've been watching the snooker this afternoon, while writing the Christmas cards. Roast lamb for dinner later.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
2
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
December 7th, 2025
xbm
ace
It's been miserable over here on the other side of Cambridge. Sorry but I cannot tell you the name!
December 7th, 2025
