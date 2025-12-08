Previous
Christmas post box topper by busylady
Photo 3971

Christmas post box topper

I spotted this outside the post office today in St Neots. A very cheerful sight.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Judith Johnson


@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...


Fisher Family
A lovely post box topper!

Ian
December 8th, 2025  
Mags
Such a cool yarn bomb!
December 8th, 2025  
Beverley
Soo beautiful… somebody put a lot of love into creating this uplifting beautiful Christmas art.
December 8th, 2025  
Babs
What a lovely find.
December 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Cute
December 8th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
That’s a great one, so much detail
December 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
it's a cracking topper Judith
December 8th, 2025  
