Snowmen party

This is part of my winter table runner. I bought the pattern in Sweden a few years ago and had to translate the instructions! I enjoyed doing the embroidery.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Ann H. LeFevre
What a sweet, snowy bunch!
December 11th, 2025  
