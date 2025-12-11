Sign up
Previous
Photo 3974
From the top
We took the Chimney Lift up one of the Battersea Power station towers in London today. This is one of the amazing views from the top
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
11th December 2025 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
railway
,
london
,
panorama
,
battersea
,
power-station
Pat Knowles
ace
Love that you got the railway tracks in. It’s fascinating seeing London from above like this.
December 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Isn't it an amazing ride?! I've done it twice!
December 11th, 2025
