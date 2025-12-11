Previous
From the top by busylady
We took the Chimney Lift up one of the Battersea Power station towers in London today. This is one of the amazing views from the top
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Pat Knowles ace
Love that you got the railway tracks in. It’s fascinating seeing London from above like this.
December 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Isn't it an amazing ride?! I've done it twice!
December 11th, 2025  
