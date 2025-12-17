Sign up
Previous
Photo 3980
Christmas lunch
A group of friends from the tennis club. Some still play, others are working members who help with any jobs which need doing, some are hangers on! A good lunch at a local pub
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
2
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4344
photos
140
followers
198
following
1090% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
17th December 2025 1:41pm
Tags
pub
,
christmas
,
lunch
Pat Knowles
ace
You had crackers! I love meeting up & earring out! More if the same for me tomorrow & Friday! Happy days! !
December 17th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely Christmassy capture
December 17th, 2025
