Previous
Photo 3982
Christmas greenery
Some of the flower ladies were bedecking the church window sills this morning, myself included. This is one I made at home with the left-over greenery. Peter said I mustn't light the candle - my track record isn't very good!
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
candle
,
decoration
,
greenery
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh dear your fame goes before you Judith! It’s lovely….i was very tempted with so many things like this at the garden centre this morning but resisted. I thought a shirt would be better value!
December 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful display…
December 19th, 2025
Michelle
Pretty display and I love the coloured candle
December 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely display.
December 19th, 2025
