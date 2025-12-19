Previous
Christmas greenery by busylady
Photo 3982

Christmas greenery

Some of the flower ladies were bedecking the church window sills this morning, myself included. This is one I made at home with the left-over greenery. Peter said I mustn't light the candle - my track record isn't very good!
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Oh dear your fame goes before you Judith! It’s lovely….i was very tempted with so many things like this at the garden centre this morning but resisted. I thought a shirt would be better value!
December 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful display…
December 19th, 2025  
Michelle
Pretty display and I love the coloured candle
December 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely display.
December 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact