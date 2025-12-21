Sign up
Photo 3984
A mottley collection ..
... of ornaments from around the world. Some bought while on holiday, some sent from friends in Canada, some handstitched and some made by the children. All with happy memories
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
decorations
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to have so many memories hanging on your tree !
December 21st, 2025
