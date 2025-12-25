Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3988
Christmas day fun
Rory was having fun opening the second round of presents which we brought with us.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4355
photos
140
followers
198
following
1092% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
25th December 2025 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
wrapping
,
smiles
,
presents
JackieR
ace
Love a second Christmas!!
December 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Yes thats a Christmas morning alright! !
December 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot.
December 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…. Makes me smile too..
December 26th, 2025
