Monty and Isla by busylady
Photo 3989

Monty and Isla

We're looking after Isla, our friend's Westie over Christmas. Monty has made friends with Isla and would probably like to keep her!
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Beverley ace
Happiness is shining …both Monty & Isla are beaming…. Lovely moment captured
December 26th, 2025  
