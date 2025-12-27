Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3990
Henry loves Arsenal
Henry's Arsenal calendar arrived today. He's delighted with it. Our little doggie visitor has gone home now, so all calm at home. However, we're babysitting tonight.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4356
photos
140
followers
198
following
1093% complete
View this month »
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
Latest from all albums
3984
3985
3986
289
3987
3988
3989
3990
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
27th December 2025 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calendar
,
grandson
,
arsenal
Pat Knowles
ace
The special calendar…..I think this has taken the place of the annuals we used to get.
December 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Someone looks so happy !
December 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close