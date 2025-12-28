Sign up
Previous
Photo 3991
Nativity set
This is my well loved nativity set, knitted by my lovely Aunty Connie many years ago. A few additions have been made over the years - the donkey, camels, thextiny sheep and the angel.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
5
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4357
photos
140
followers
198
following
1093% complete
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
3985
3986
289
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
28th December 2025 6:54pm
Tags
christmas
,
nativity
Michelle
Such a lovely memory to treasure
December 28th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
That's so sweet and lovely to hand down
December 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely , and always to treasure !
December 28th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
December 28th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
How absolutely wonderful - so clever - a real keeper!
December 28th, 2025
