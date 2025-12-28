Previous
Nativity set by busylady
Nativity set

This is my well loved nativity set, knitted by my lovely Aunty Connie many years ago. A few additions have been made over the years - the donkey, camels, thextiny sheep and the angel.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Michelle
Such a lovely memory to treasure
December 28th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
That's so sweet and lovely to hand down
December 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely , and always to treasure !
December 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
December 28th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
How absolutely wonderful - so clever - a real keeper!
December 28th, 2025  
