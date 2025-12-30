Previous
Setting sun by busylady
Setting sun

It was a lovely afternoon so I took myself off for a walk towards the river, then looked for a better veiw of the setting sun.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Pat Knowles ace
Something wonderful about a winter walk, such beautiful light & outlines on those trees. I do like the seasons.
December 30th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful light, pic!
December 30th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊
December 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely light!
December 30th, 2025  
