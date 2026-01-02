Sign up
Previous
Photo 3996
Just a dusting
A beautiful crisp morning, with just a dusting of snow. I took a longer detour back from the paper shop, so I could catch a better shot of the sunshine and the snow. It's such an unusual occurrence these days
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
2nd January 2026 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
shadows
,
trees
,
houses
,
sunshine
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo, same here⛄️❄️
January 2nd, 2026
