Previous
Just a dusting by busylady
Photo 3996

Just a dusting

A beautiful crisp morning, with just a dusting of snow. I took a longer detour back from the paper shop, so I could catch a better shot of the sunshine and the snow. It's such an unusual occurrence these days
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1094% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo, same here⛄️❄️
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact