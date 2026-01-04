Previous
Majestic birch trees by busylady
Photo 3998

Majestic birch trees

These Himalayan silver birch trees at Anglesey Abbey are famous for their pure white bark. They create a 'ghostly spectacle on the winter walk', especially when cleaned and lit up. Yes, they are cleaned annually!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1095% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
They are gorgeous
January 4th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Harry’s favourite trees. They look amazing with those all white trunks in a group.
January 4th, 2026  
*lynn ace
great trees and cool shot
January 4th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
So white
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact