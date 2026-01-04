Sign up
Previous
Photo 3998
Majestic birch trees
These Himalayan silver birch trees at Anglesey Abbey are famous for their pure white bark. They create a 'ghostly spectacle on the winter walk', especially when cleaned and lit up. Yes, they are cleaned annually!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st January 2026 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
silver
,
abbey
,
anglesey
,
-birch
Dianne
ace
They are gorgeous
January 4th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Harry’s favourite trees. They look amazing with those all white trunks in a group.
January 4th, 2026
*lynn
ace
great trees and cool shot
January 4th, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
So white
January 4th, 2026
