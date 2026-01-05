Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3999
Hungry birds
The ducks were rushing towards me, and the gulls just circling around the frozen pond in our local park. Sadly no food from me, but they helped to complete the scene. Another cold and beautiful day for a walk through the park
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4366
photos
140
followers
198
following
1095% complete
View this month »
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
Latest from all albums
3993
3994
3995
290
3996
3997
3998
3999
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
5th January 2026 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
trees
,
park
,
gulls
,
sunshine
,
riverside
,
willow
,
st-neots
carol white
ace
A lovely wintry scene. Fav 😊
January 5th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely Wintery capture, poor ducks get so confused when the water is frozen
January 5th, 2026
Dianne
ace
I love that light on the tree.
January 5th, 2026
Beverley
ace
They are really busy …lovely atmosphere
January 5th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely wintery shot!
January 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous scene
January 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close