Hungry birds by busylady
Photo 3999

Hungry birds

The ducks were rushing towards me, and the gulls just circling around the frozen pond in our local park. Sadly no food from me, but they helped to complete the scene. Another cold and beautiful day for a walk through the park
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
carol white ace
A lovely wintry scene. Fav 😊
January 5th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely Wintery capture, poor ducks get so confused when the water is frozen
January 5th, 2026  
Dianne ace
I love that light on the tree.
January 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
They are really busy …lovely atmosphere
January 5th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely wintery shot!
January 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous scene
January 5th, 2026  
